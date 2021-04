Matthews (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against Boston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Matthews has been bothered by an Achilles injury over the past week but it hasn't prevented him from seeing the court. Barring any major setback before tipoff, the same thing seems likely for Thursday's game as well. Matthews is currently averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 46 appearances with the Lakers this season.