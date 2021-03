Matthews will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The 34-year-old started Sunday against the Suns but will return to the bench after putting up zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes. Devontae Cacok will make the first start of his career and could cut into Matthews' playing time.