Matthews (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Saturday in the Lakers' 135-129 win over the Pistons in double overtime.

After averaging 4.7 points in 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field over his first 17 appearances of the season, Matthews has lost his spot in the rotation. Despite being healthy, he hasn't seen the court in any of the Lakers' last four games, as head coach Frank Vogel has rolled with LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker as the team's primary options on the wing.