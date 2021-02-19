Matthews is in the starting five for Thursday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Matthews will receive an increased workload with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out Thursday. He's averaged 21 minutes over Los Angeles' last three games, but only scored a combined six points in that span.
