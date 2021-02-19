Matthews recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during the Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Matthews got his second start of the season with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup, but had a very quiet performance. The veteran guard has been in and out of the Lakers' rotation this season, averaging a career-low 5.0 points per game. However, if Schroder is to miss more time, expect Matthews to continue to see an increased workload.