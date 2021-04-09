Matthews totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 loss to the Heat.

Thursday's start was Matthews' first since Feb. 22, and his 14 points were the most since Feb. 8. The Lakers have been without their stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) for a couple of weeks, but Kyle Kuza (calf) and Talen Horton-Tucker (suspension) also missed the game Thursday creating an opening for Matthews' uptick in production. His 28 minutes were third highest among the team's guards, out pacing Alex Caruso and newcomer Ben McLemore.