Matthews will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (calf) and Marc Gasol (conditioning) sidelined, the Lakers will go small with Markieff Morris at center, Kyle Kuzma at one forward spot and Matthews at the other. The Lakers will likely try out multiple lineups as they press on without their two superstars, but Matthews could be set for a slightly increased role over the next week or two.