Matthews scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with two steals, one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes in a 108-94 win over Memphis on Sunday.

The 34-year-old scored in the double digits for the second time this year just two games after a perfect shooting performance from deep in San Antonio. Matthews hasn't been a consistent source of scoring this season, scoring over five points in just one other game this season despite averaging 17.8 minutes per game. The guard's role will likely remain as a deep threat this year should he continue to heat up from deep as the season progresses.