Matthews scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Friday's win over Chicago.

Matthews was chosen over Kyle Kuzma to enter the starting lineup with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) ruled out a fourth straight game. Matthews ran with the opportunity, sinking four shots from deep en route to 14 points. He doesn't play enough minutes or contribute enough in peripheral categories to warrant rostering in fantasy, but Matthews has shown on a few occasions this season that he can get hot from deep when given the opportunity.