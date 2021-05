Matthews will start in Game 4 against Phoenix on Sunday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) sidelined, Matthews will make his first start of the playoffs. Across the first three games of the series, Matthews has averaged 3.3 points on 27.3 percent shooting across 11.5 minutes per game. He'll likely have an increased workload on Sunday while Alex Caruso should also see more minutes.