Matthews was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix, contributing two boards and a blocked shot in 23 minutes.

The Lakers are in great need of role players stepping up due to their current slew of injuries, but Matthews proved unable to take on the challenge Tuesday with another quiet showing. The veteran has now been held scoreless in four of his past five games despite logging an average of 15.6 minutes per contest over that span. He has struggled mightily in his first campaign with the Lakers, shooting a paltry 36.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.