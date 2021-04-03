Matthews (neck) has been cleared for Friday's game versus the Kings, Alex Regla of Lakers SBN reports.
Matthews was originally considered questionable due to a bruised neck. However, he has since been cleared and appears set to resume his role providing wing depth for the Lakers.
