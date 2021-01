Matthews will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a sore right Achilles, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Matthews played a season-high 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls, and he'll sit out Sunday on what's likely a precautionary basis. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set to return from an ankle injury, he'll slide back into the starting lineup at shooting guard.