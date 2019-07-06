Lakers' Zach Norvell: Continues strong summer run
Norvell posted 15 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes during the Lakers' 96-76 loss to the Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
Norvell had already been making a mark prior to arriving in Las Vegas, most recently draining a game-winning three-pointer Wednesday against the Kings in a California Classic League game after tallying 20 points a night prior. He got Las Vegas play off to a similarly strong start, with his scoring haul pacing the Lakers in a losing effort. The undrafted rookie from Gonzaga would normally have an uphill battle to a roster spot, but this year's Lakers squad may actually rely on more unproven, inexpensive players than usual due to the large amount of salary expected to be devoted to a handful of star players.
