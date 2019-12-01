Norvell Jr. tallied 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt) with six rebounds and one assist in Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Norvell Jr. came off the bench to pitch in as one of six Lakers to score in double digits Saturday, although unfortunately they still came up short. The two-way player is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.