Lakers' Zach Norvell Jr.: Rejoins Lakers
Norvell was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Norvell appeared in two of the first three games of the NBA season and now makes his return from the South Bay Lakers in the G League. The 21-year-old provides some backcourt depth while Avery Bradley (lower leg) is sidelined.
More News
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Team-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Continues strong summer run•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.