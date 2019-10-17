Lakers' Zach Norvell: Returns to bench Wednesday
Norvell will come off the bench Wednesday against Golden State, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Norvell will return to the bench after an excellent performance Monday in which he totaled 22 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of run against Golden State. Though he's likely to begin the season in the G-League, if Norvell can keep up his strong play, he could carve out a rotational role for a Lakers team that has few proven options outside of their starting five.
