Norvell signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After two solid years at Gonzaga, Norvell left school earlier than expected and will remain out west under his two-way deal. Norvell is a shooting guard with decent size and shot 37 percent from behind the arc in each of his season's at Gonzaga. Under his two-way contract, he'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Lakers during the regular season.