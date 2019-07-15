Norvell (pelvis) tallied eight points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and an assist over 20 minutes in Friday's summer league game against the Warriors.

Norvell missed time at the beginning of summer league due to an SI joint contusion, but he managed to return for the Lakers' final matchup of the summer. He struggled to shoot the basketball with efficiency during his time on the court, knocking down just 18.1 percent of his field goals in a one-point victory. Norvell will have to battle to earn himself a roster spot when the regular season rolls around.