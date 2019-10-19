Lakers' Zach Norvell: Team-high scoring tally in loss
Norvell generated 29 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 124-103 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.
The undrafted rookie put a spectacular cap on his strong preseason with Friday's performance, which included a team-high scoring tally. Norvell averaged 11.7 points 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across six exhibitions, but he'll likely ply his trade in the G League this coming season in order to get the game reps he needs to further his game.
More News
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Continues strong summer run•
-
Lakers' Zach Norvell: Signs two-way deal with Lakers•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...