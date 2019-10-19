Norvell generated 29 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 124-103 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The undrafted rookie put a spectacular cap on his strong preseason with Friday's performance, which included a team-high scoring tally. Norvell averaged 11.7 points 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across six exhibitions, but he'll likely ply his trade in the G League this coming season in order to get the game reps he needs to further his game.