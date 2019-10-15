Norvell turned in 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during the Lakers' 104-98 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

Norvell paced the Lakers in minutes and scoring as he received an extended audition as the starting shooting guard. The undrafted rookie from Gonzaga made a strong impression in summer league play, but he'd struggled badly with his shot (1-8 FG) in the Lakers' prior exhibition versus the Nets. Norvell appears to have no real path to appreciable playing time once the regular season stars with multiple veterans in front of him, so he'll likely spend the majority of his time in the G League honing his skills.