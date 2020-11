Simpson agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted point guard from Michigan will be competing for a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster in training camp. During his final season of college basketball, the undersized Simpson averaged 12.9 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per game.