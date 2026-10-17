Williams (foot) is available and will start in Friday's preseason game versus the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been bothered by a foot contusion. However, he will get the green light to suit up and start in the preseason finale. The 25-year-old, who agreed to a deal with the Lakers in the offseason, averaged a career-high 10.2 points along with 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 22.9 minutes per contest in 56 regular-season games with the Nets in 2025-26. Williams should see some minutes throughout the 2026-27 campaign, though he will likely be off the floor more often than not.