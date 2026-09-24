Williams is expected to compete with Jake LaRavia for the final spot in the Lakers' starting five during training camp and the preseason, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers would ideally like their fifth starter to provide positional versatility, rebounding and off-ball production alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Williams has the size to fit that profile, and his performance during camp and the preseason should determine whether he can separate himself from LaRavia and the other candidates.