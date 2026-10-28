Williams ended Tuesday's 136-129 loss to the Trail Blazers with 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Williams made the most of his limited offensive opportunities, connecting on four of five field-goal attempts while adding four assists and two steals. The 25-year-old forward has started each of the Lakers' first four games, giving him a relatively stable role despite his modest scoring volume. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats.