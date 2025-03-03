Stevens became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Memphis will have the option of re-signing Stevens to a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the Grizzlies intend to go that route or bring aboard another player to fill his spot on the 15-man roster. After signing with Memphis on Feb. 21, Stevens made his lone appearance for the Grizzlies in the team's most recent game Saturday, logging 16 minutes in a 130-128 loss to the Spurs and finishing with six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds.