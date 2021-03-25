Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after reaching agreement with the Spurs on a buyout, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Aldridge's tenure with the Spurs is officially over after he had been with the team since the 2015-16 campaign. The 35-year-old has been away from the team since March 10 after he and the Spurs mutually agreed to part ways. San Antonio had been hopeful to get something in return for Aldridge prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but the team wasn't able to find another club willing to take on the remaining money on his contract. As he leaves San Antonio, Aldridge will presumably be seeking a move to a team with championship aspirations, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN labeling the Heat as the fronturnner to sign him. Aldridge averaged 13.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes per game in 21 appearances for San Antonio this season.