Aldridge will be working out for the Mavericks Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 37-year-old veteran and unrestricted free agent is attempting to make his way back into the NBA, and while we wouldn't expect him to command much fantasy value, he could provide some relief to the Dallas frontcourt that has been depleted due to injuries. He averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 block over 22.3 minutes a night last season in Brooklyn, although he probably wouldn't see quite that many minutes with the Mavericks.