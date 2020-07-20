Ian Begley of SNY reports that multiple teams believe Ball would prefer to land with the Knicks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

There's only so much Ball's team can do to steer the point guard in that direction, but the prevailing belief is that New York would be his top preference. Given how the 2020 class is stacking up, the Knicks would likely need a top three or four pick to secure Ball's services. Per Begley, the Knicks regard Ball as the top point guard in the class, though it's unclear how aggressively they would be willing to pursue him.