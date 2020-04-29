LaMelo Ball: Officially enters draft

Ball declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball's decision to enter the draft in his first year of eligibility was widely viewed as a foregone conclusion as soon as he elected to skip out on college basketball and turn professional coming out of high school. He spent the 2019-20 season with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League, averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the floor. The 18-year-old didn't make any further appearances for Illawarra after December due to a bruised foot, but he'll be back to full strength well in advance of the 2020-21 campaign. Thanks to his elite size (6-foot-7, 181 pounds) and play-making skills at point guard, Ball projects as a likely lottery pick, and a potential candidate to go No. 1 overall in the draft.