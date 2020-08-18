Ball is projected as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in Jonathan Givony of ESPN's latest mock draft.

The mock draft send Ball to the Timberwolves at No. 3, but the full draft order won't be clear until Thursday's lottery. At 18 years old with plenty of size for the point guard position, Ball is an intriguing-yet-polarizing prospect. The younger brother of Lonzo Ball, LaMelo has the same skill as a passer, but he may be even more creative in that regard. Ball has deep range as a three-point shooter, but his shot selection is questionable, at best, and he did not shoot the ball efficiently while playing overseas last season.