Stephenson signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Fair or not, Stephenson seems like he's always been destined to play for a team called the "Flying Leopards," and he'll get his opportunity next season after failing to secure an NBA contract as a free agent. The 28-year-old journeyman had trouble fitting in with the Lakers last season, though he did shoot a respectable 37.1 percent from beyond the arc -- well above his career average of 31.5 percent.