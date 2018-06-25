Lance Stephenson: Option declined, headed for free agency
Stephenson's $4.3 million team option for the 2018-19 season was declined by the Pacers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Stephenson played in all 82 regular season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 22.6 minutes. It was his best campaign since the 2014-15 season with Charlotte, though the Pacers needed some financial flexibility for the start of free agency on July 1 and will have to let Stephenson go rather than reward his solid play. The veteran wing should field plenty of interest on the open free agent market as a do-it-all bench player for playoff teams.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Feisty yet again in victory Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scrappy play continues in Game 5•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Eventful performance in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Impactful player Sunday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Grabs 13 rebounds in regular season finale•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....