Lance Stephenson: Option declined, headed for free agency

Stephenson's $4.3 million team option for the 2018-19 season was declined by the Pacers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Stephenson played in all 82 regular season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 22.6 minutes. It was his best campaign since the 2014-15 season with Charlotte, though the Pacers needed some financial flexibility for the start of free agency on July 1 and will have to let Stephenson go rather than reward his solid play. The veteran wing should field plenty of interest on the open free agent market as a do-it-all bench player for playoff teams.