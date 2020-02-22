Stephenson is seeking a return to the NBA, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Stephenson is reportedly "willing to work out to prove his value" after playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. With the Flying Leopards, he averaged 26.7 points (52 FG%) and 7.4 rebounds. In 2018-19, he played with the Lakers, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes.