Kirkwood managed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3PT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes of Saturday's 99-95 win over Windy City.

Although Kirkwood struggled from the field, he was able to make his presence felt elsewhere in the box score. Kirkwood stepped into the starting five Saturday with Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain up in the NBA and DJ steward missing the contest due to a DNP-CD, which allowed him to play a season-high 36 minutes.