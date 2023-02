Kirkwood recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3PT) and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes of Friday's 114-96 win over Westchester.

Kirkwood saw a season-high 41 minutes Friday with Jamal Cain (two-way), Orlando Robinson (two-way) and DJ Stewart (wrist) inactive and put together his best performance of the year. He set a new season-high in rebounds while amassing his first double-double and buried five three-pointers. He should continue to see an expanded role for as long as the Skyforce are short-handed.