Kirkwood managed five points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3PT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes of Wednesday's 115-103 loss to the Charge.

Kirkwood was quiet in his 38 minutes of action Wednesday, shooting a poor 1-7 from beyond the arc and turning the ball over three times on his way to a team-low negative 15 plus/minus. With Chandler Hutchinson's retirement, Kirkwood will likely continue to receive massive workloads like Wednesday's.