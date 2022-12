Kirkwood scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3PT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes of Tuesday's 112-108 loss to the Blue.

Kirkwood was Sioux Falls' lone bench contributor in the loss, scoring 15 of the team's 18 bench points while the rest of the second unit combined for 1-of-7 shooting. In 13 appearances, he has averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.