Kirkwood secured four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT), one rebound and one block over eight minutes of Saturday's 144-119 win over Stockton.

Kirkwood has struggled to earn a consistent rotational spot with Sioux Falls, having appeared in just three games since Feb. 13. Unless the Skyforce catches the injury bug, it's unlikely Kirkwood will garner a significant workload.