Kirkwood erupted for 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 3PT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes of Saturday's 124-114 victory over Fort Wayne.

Kirkwood had his best game of the season Saturday, pacing the bench with 20 points on 63.6 percent shooting while knocking down a game-high six three-pointers. He enjoyed a significantly larger workload Saturday with Chandler Hutchison (leg) out and showed well enough to potentially earn more playing time going forward.