Kirkwood recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes of Tuesday's 92-87 win over Austin.

Kirkwood has been a fringe rotation piece for the Skyforce and failed to get anything going in Tuesday's tilt. Although his four points were his most since Jan. 12, he still turned the ball over twice in just 10 minutes.