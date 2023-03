Kirkwood logged two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT) across eight minutes of Monday's 135-133 win over South Bay.

Kirkwood was silent in his limited action off the bench, connecting on one of his two field goal attempts and failing to secure any peripheral statistics. In 13 appearances, Kirkwood has averaged 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.8 minutes.