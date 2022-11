Kirkwood registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT) and three rebounds across 12 minutes of action in Thursday's 127-117 win over Fort Wayne.

Kirkwood failed to get into a rhythm Thursday, making just one three-pointer and shooting a lackluster 20 percent from the field on his way to a negative five plus/minus. He should remain as one of the last pieces of the Skyforce's rotation but could be a candidate to lose playing time if his struggles continue.