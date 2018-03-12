Landry Nnoko: 12 and 17 in loss
Nnoko finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks during Saturday's 110-106 loss at Greensboro.
The G League's second leading rebounder has now recorded 10-plus boards over nine of his last 10 games with most of them ending up as a double-double performance. So far, Nnoko is averaging an impressive double-double of 14.7 points and 11.4 rebounds across 43 games played with Grand Rapids this year.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...