Nnoko finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks during Saturday's 110-106 loss at Greensboro.

The G League's second leading rebounder has now recorded 10-plus boards over nine of his last 10 games with most of them ending up as a double-double performance. So far, Nnoko is averaging an impressive double-double of 14.7 points and 11.4 rebounds across 43 games played with Grand Rapids this year.