Landry Nnoko: Another impressive game
Nnoko amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Friday's 123-118 road win over Greensboro.
The Clemson product continues to produce roaring numbers in the rebound category, as he is currently the G-League's second leading rebounder at 11.1 per contest. In accordance, Nnoko is averaging 14.8 points in every game, making him a strong candidate for a double-double night in and night out for the Drive.
