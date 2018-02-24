Nnoko amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Friday's 123-118 road win over Greensboro.

The Clemson product continues to produce roaring numbers in the rebound category, as he is currently the G-League's second leading rebounder at 11.1 per contest. In accordance, Nnoko is averaging 14.8 points in every game, making him a strong candidate for a double-double night in and night out for the Drive.