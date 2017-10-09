Play

Landry Nnoko: Let go by Pistons

Nnoko was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Nnoko signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the Pistons back in July, but had an uphill battle to make the regular-season roster. As expected, he's been waived ahead of the opener and is expected to reach a deal to play with the Pistons G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

