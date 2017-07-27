Nnoko signed a partially-guaranteed minimum deal with the Pistons on Wednesday, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com reports.

Nnoko, an undrafted free agent, played four years at Clemson. The big man provided 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks across 22.3 minutes per game his senior season. He must have impressed enough during Summer League to make the team, and will now try to earn his way on the final roster once training camp commences.