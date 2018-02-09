Landry Nnoko: Thunderous game
Nnoko recorded 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-8 FT), 22 rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's win over Windy City.
The former Clemson product had a thunderous game as he marked a career high in rebounds. Nnoko is currently the second leading rebounder in the G-League and is averaging a double-double with 14.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. The 6-10 center is very capable of producing impressive numbers every night which he has shown consistently throughout the season.
