Galloway registered 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 win over Capital City.

Galloway bounced back from a 2-for-10 shooting night to notch his second double-digit scoring performance of the G League campaign. Across four appearances with College Park, the 30-year-old has averaged 13.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.