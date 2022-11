Galloway notched 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Galloway was lights out from deep during his first appearance for College Park and finished as one of three Skyhawks to score at least 20 points. The 30-year-old veteran figures to garner a substantial role during his time in the G League.